Robert A. Wagner POULTNEY — Robert A. "Bob" Wagner, age 62, of Poultney, beloved husband of Kirsten (Clement) Wagner, entered into eternal rest with his loving family at his bedside, after a brief illness, at The Hospice Inn located at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, NY, on April 11, 2019. Bob was born on Dec. 9, 1956, in Bridgeport, CT, to Harold Wagner and Mildred Lydiksen Wagner. He was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his loving wife, Kirsten; his sister, Alice Rescsanski and husband Joe; his children Heather Wagner, Keri-anne Yarson, Kristen Wagner, Kyle Wagner and wife Rachel; his loving grandchildren Sierra and Kaylah; his aunt, Marlyn Murphy and husband Thomas; his nephew, Matthew and wife Kate; his best friend and constant companion, Beau; and many more wonderful friends and relatives. Bob grew up in Stratford, CT, where he attended Franklin Elementary School and graduated from Fanny A. Price High School in 1974. While attending high school, he worked at Rappaport's Cleaners in Stratford. In 1974, at age 18, Bob joined Stratford Police Department as a constable. He later attended the Connecticut State Police Academy and graduated as a sworn officer in June 1987. He was extremely proud of his years on the job, served as president for the constables and retired in 2006. In 1979, he earned his EMT License at Housatonic Community Center, volunteered for Stratford EMS and worked part time as an EMT intermediate for Bridgeport Ambulance, later known as AMR, until 1999. Bob was married to Kathy Kelleher in 1981, and had two beautiful daughters Heather and Kristen, while working for Sears. In March 1986, Bob began his career with Southern Connecticut Gas Co., now known as Avangrid, working in security and operations up until his illness. From 1987 until 1991, he also worked security for Milford Jai Alai. On Dec. 10, 1988, in Chapel Hill, NC, Bob married the love of his life, Kirsten, became a loving stepfather to Keri-anne, and they welcomed their son, Kyle, in 1990. They lived in Milford, CT, and were active members of St. Agnes Church. After moving to Poultney in 2010, Bob became an active member of St. Raphael Church, serving as parish council chairperson for six years, extraordinary Eucharistic minister up until the time of his illness and he filled in as an honorary Ladies Guild member whenever he was needed. Bob loved playing golf, camping, bowling, playing pinochle, his trips to Disney, traveling on cruise ships, cooking and grilling but mostly, spending time with family, friends and especially, his dogs Beau, Rummy and Ancho. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Raphael Church, 21 East Main St., Poultney. Burial will follow in St. Raphael Cemetery located behind the church hall. Family and friends may call on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, 266 Allen Ave., Poultney. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to: St. Raphael Church Roof Fund, 21 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764; or to The Hospice Inn, 315 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Arrangements under the direction of Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.Robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
