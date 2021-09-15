Robert Amsden WALLINGFORD — Robert Amsden, 79, of Wallingford, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Randolph, Vermont, Aug. 31, 1942, the son of James and Catherine (Orticari) Amsden. He graduated from West Rutland High School in 1960. Robert was the owner-operator of Bob’s Texaco on Woodstock Avenue. His establishment was a well-known and well-liked fixture for 40 years. He was also employed by A.W. Perkins Co. of Rutland. He married Barbara Ballard on Sept. 18, 1987. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, Michael (Elizabeth) Amsden, of West Rutland, and daughter, Francine (Jose) Colon, of Massachusetts; his stepchildren, Christopher (Trisha) Nash and Rhonda Nash, both of Wallingford; brother, Dennis Amsden, of South Carolina; sisters, Patricia Born, of Maine, and Deborah Worthington, of Florida; grandchildren, Kinlee Nash, Joaquin Colon, Nicholas and Travis Amsden; several cousins; and Bob’s special friends, Jack and Sharon Perry. He was predeceased by a brother, Terry Amsden, in 2006. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at St. Patrick’s Church in Wallingford. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wallingford Rescue Squad.
