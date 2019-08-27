Robert "Bert" Foreman rites ORWELL — The memorial service for Robert "Bert" Foreman, 76, who died Aug. 1, 2019, was held Saturday, Aug. 24, at First Congregational Church of Orwell. The Rev. Dr. David Anderson, pastor, officiated. Sharon Pinsonneault was the organist. Soloist was Rita Swogger. Poems were shared by Tonya Foreman, Sarah Foreman and Hank Garvey III. The eulogy was delivered by Jeanne Garvey Stax. A reception followed at Orwell Town Hall. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
