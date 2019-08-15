Robert "Bert" Foreman ORWELL — Robert “Bert” Foreman, 76, died at home in the arms of his loving wife, Margie (Wolter) Foreman, on Aug. 1, 2019. The couple would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on Sept. 30. Born in Greenwich, CT, Aug. 4, 1942, Bert was the son of the late Katherine S. Olson and the late Robert W. Foreman Sr. He grew up in New Milford, CT, and attended New Milford schools. In 1987, the Foremans moved to their new home in Orwell, VT, a retirement home they physically built themselves. Bert and Margie enjoyed their life together in the beauty of the Vermont countryside. Bert was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed training his hounds and hunting with friends and family. He and Margie spent many happy times together ATV-ing the local Vermont trails. Bert was a master mechanic for most anything in need of repair but was highly skilled and sought after in HVAC services. For many years, he was service manager at Lindstedt Oil Co. of New Milford. After moving to Vermont, Bert was a self-employed trucker, traveling all 48 continental states. Along the road of life, Bert made many friends who will always remember him for his sense of humor and contagious smile. In addition to his wife, Margie, Bert is survived by their children Timothy, of New Milford, CT, Michael and wife Sarah, of Roxbury, CT, and Rebecca, of Newport Beach, CA; his grandchildren Michael Jr., of SC, Matthew and Maddison, of Roxbury, CT; great-granddaughter Bailey, of SC; his siblings Richard (Elna), of Truro, IA, James (Rilda), of Fort Kent, ME, Tina (Allen) Popilowski, of New Milford, Peggy (Alan) Downs, of IA, Alan (Monique), of LaLuz, NM, and Beth, of IA. He leaves many beloved sisters-in-law, brothers-in law, nephews and nieces. Bert was predeceased by his siblings Pamela Foreman Tuz, Steve Foreman and Todd Olson. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Orwell. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Congregational Church of Orwell “Accessibility Project,” P.O. Box 15, Orwell, VT 05760; the youth sportsman’s organization NEIJSS at facebook.com/NEIJSS; or The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at alzfdn.org. Arrangements by Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home of Brandon, VT.
