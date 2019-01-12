Robert "Bob" Ranftle RUTLAND — Robert George "Bob" Ranftle passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2018, with his wife by his side at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Bob leaves behind his wife, Carolynn; son Michael, daughter Sharon (Matt Nakich); sister Ellen (Charlie Millar), nephews Will and Bob; sister-in-law Barb, nephews Kent, Mike, Tim and Chris; and favorite cousins Richard, Kevin and Ronald. Bob was born to parents George H. and Evelyn Quigg Ranftle on May 1, 1943, in Queens, NY. The family then moved to Franklin Square, Long Island, where Bob and his sister, Ellen, grew up. Bob loved sports and joined community youth teams in bowling, baseball and later, golf. He often reminisced about family vacations in Wyndham, NY. Bob graduated from Chaminade High School in 1961 and Hofstra University in 1965. Bob was drafted into the Army in January 1966. After basic training, he qualified as a statistician and was stationed in the Ammunitions Reliability Division at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, NJ, where he continued to work until 1969. He then began his career in information technology at Manufacturers Hanover Trust in downtown Manhattan where he specialized in personal trust systems and was appointed to vice president. In the 1990s, he worked as a consultant supporting global Personal Trust Accounting Systems and later, he joined Deutsche Bank where he again became a vice president. Bob retired in 2006 and in 2007, he and his wife, Carolynn, moved to Rutland to enjoy their retirement years. Bob and Carolynn raised their family in New Milford and River Vale, Bergen County, NJ. Bob took seriously all his endeavors and commitments – work, family and community. He looked for special ways to connect with his children by creating computer games on early-1980s computers, reading books on how to fish, and helping them to carve Christmas tree ornaments. He especially enjoyed family vacations. In later years, Bob served as financial secretary for the Norwood, NJ, Knights of Columbus. After his move to Vermont, Bob became involved in the Rutland Historical Society, where he could put to use his organizational and analytic skills, as well as his love of history, particularly the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. Other retirement activities he loved were golf, skiing, sports viewing and trips to the western U.S. The family is grateful for the excellent care Bob received from the Foley Cancer Center, Rutland Regional Medical Center staff and Rutland Area Visiting Nurses. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland Historical Society (96 Center St.) or a favorite charity. Visiting and a memorial service will be held at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, on Friday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m., followed by lunch. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
