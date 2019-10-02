Robert "Bubba" Hughes St. ALBANS — Robert "Bubba" Hughes, 68, passed away on Sept. 20, 2019, at St. Albans Health and Rehabilitation Center, amidst his wife, Jill, his children Doren and Anna Hughes, and friend Sarah Sheltra, following his brief battle with cancer. Services will be held Oct. 8, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. at Heald Funeral Home in St. Albans. Potluck gathering will follow at the American Legion in St. Albans. Gifts in his memory may be made to Welsh Presbyterian Church, in care of Poultney Area St. David’s Society, 60 Norton Ave., Poultney, VT 05764-1029. To read Bubba’s full obituary or share memories or a condolence, please visit www.healdfuneralhome.com.
