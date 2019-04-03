Robert C. Barker Jr. POULTNEY — Robert Carl Barker Jr., 75, resident of The Pines, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born July 22, 1943, in Rutland, the son of Georganna (Bushey) and Robert Carl Barker Sr. Survivors include his brother, Edward Barker Sr., of Rutland, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Barker Sr. Burial will be at a later date in St. Raphael’s Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.