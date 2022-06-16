Robert C. Burdick RUTLAND — Robert C. Burdick, 84, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. He was born in Massachusetts, the son of Herbert and Clare Burdick. He served in the U.S. Army engineering corps until his honorable discharge. Mr. Burdick held many jobs, including a Learjet pilot for several years and truck driver for Carter Transportation. He had a horse farm and was also a farrier for many years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Survivors include his wife, Judy, of Rutland; a sister, Joyce; several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be in Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
