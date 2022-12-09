Robert C. Dalto RUTLAND — Robert C. Dalto, 87, of Rutland, died on Dec. 5, 2022. He was born on Aug. 25, 1935, the son of Anthony and Louise (Zambon) Dalto. Robert was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy and was in the National Guards. He was a member of the American Legion and the Elk’s Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing . However, his passions were reading and gardening. Robert is survived by his sister, Therese Parker. He was known as Uncle Bob to many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two very special neighbors. Robert is predeceased by his parents and his brothers Edward and Richard Dalto. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Peter’s Church. Funeral services for Robert will be held in June of 2023. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.