Robert C. DePhillips Sr. WALLINGFORD — Bob DePhillips, 60, of Wallingford died Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born on Aug. 22, 1959, in Riverhead, New York, the son of Jerry and Ann Apello DePhillips. Mr. DePhillips grew up on Long Island graduating from the Lindenhurst (New York) High School class of 1977. He married his high school sweetheart, Maryann Galimulla, on Oct. 2, 1987. Mr. DePhillips worked with his father as a mechanic for many years. He relocated to Wallingford, Vermont, in 2001. He owned and operated Main Street Cash Market with his family in West Rutland for eight years. Recently, he had been working for Suburban Propane as a delivery driver. He enjoyed fishing, boating, cooking, eating and watching Yankees baseball. He could fix anything and have an answer to any question. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Maryann DePhillips of Wallingford; his mother, Ann DePhillips of Lindenhurst, New York; four sons, Robert C. DePhillips Jr. of Key West, Florida, Jerry DePhillips of West Rutland, Travis DePhillips and Eric DePhillips, both of Wallingford; a sister, Nora Serigano of Babylon, New York; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father in 2015. A graveside service will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Wallingford, Vermont, on Tuesday, June 16, at 1 p.m. The family is extremely grateful and would like to thank Wallingford Volunteer Fire Department, Regional Ambulance, Rutland Regional Medical Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
