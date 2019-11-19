Robert C. Desautels RUTLAND — Robert C. Desautels, 79, died Nov. 12, 2019, at his home, after a brief illness. He began working at Grand Union at age 14 and was a district manager from 1973 until retiring in 1994. Mr. Desautels enjoyed traveling. Survivors include his wife, Francese Desautels; two children Michael Desautels and Susan Desautels Blair; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, John Desautels. There are no public services, per his wishes. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
