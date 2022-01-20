Robert C. Hall ORWELL — Robert Carruth Hall, 93, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Robert was born in Middlebury, Vermont, May 24, 1928, son of Leland and Alice (Carruth) Hall. He was raised in Orwell, attended Sudbury School and graduated from Brandon High School class of 1946. On June 20, 1948, Robert was married to Eleanor Leone Hescock, in Rutland. In his earlier years, he worked for Rutland Railroad as a fireman. Mr. Hall was employed as a sales representative for over 40 years for T & T John Deere Tractor in Proctor. He also operated his own welding business in Orwell for several years. Robert was a member of Independent Lodge #10 F&AM in Orwell. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor Leone Hall, on Oct. 7, 2017. He is survived by two sons, Gary L. Hall and his wife, Pranee, of Middlebury, Robert Craig Hall and his companion, Lisa Cummings, of Orwell; one daughter, Marcia Ann Ecker and her husband, Roy, of Parkland, Florida; a brother, Louis Hall and his wife, Phyllis, of Orwell. Also surviving are four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside Masonic services and burial will take place in the Mountain View Cemetery, Orwell, at a later date to be announced. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Orwell Free Library, P.O. Box 92, Orwell, VT 05760. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.