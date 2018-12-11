Robert C. Maxham CLARENDON - Robert Charles Maxham, 68, died Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 25, 1950, in Proctor, the son of Carl and Hilda (Hagen) Maxham. He grew up in Pittsford and attended Rutland High School. Mr. Maxham was employed as supervisor of the Rutland jail for 10 years, drove tractor trailer long distance and had been a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading and playing computer games. Survivors include his caregiver and companion of 24 years, Barbara Tuttle, of Clarendon; a son, Jeff Durkee, of Rutland, and daughter, Stacy Lee Sanchez, of Proctor; two siblings Barbara Maxham, of Texas, Albert Maxham, of Pittsford; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Jessie Maxham, and a brother, Carl Maxham. The graveside service will be at a later date in Poultney Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
