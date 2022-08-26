Robert C. Scarborough BRANDON — Robert Charles Scarborough, age 74, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home in Brandon. Bob was born in Middlebury on February 5, 1948. He was the son of Charles and Pauline (Trombley) Scarborough. He grew up in Forest Dale and Brandon, where he received his early education. He graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1966. He earned his degree from North Dakota School of Forestry, where he was a heavyweight wrestler. Bob had been employed at Standard Register in Middlebury for 33 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, beekeeping, and working in his garden. He remains in first place in Vermont for catching the biggest fallfish. He collected Indian Arrowheads and coins, and loved playing with his dog and best friend, “Abby”. He was an avid Red Sox fan and liked watching Syracuse basketball and NASCAR. He is survived by his wife: Joanne Gokey of Brandon, one daughter; Amy Scarborough and her partner, John Connors, of Gloucester, MA and two sons; John Scarborough and his wife, Robyn, of Bomoseen and Robert C. Scarborough, II of West Palm Beach, FL. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. A gathering “In Celebration of His Life” will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11 AM until 1 PM, at Brandon American Legion Post #55. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT or to the Brandon Volunteer Fire Dept, Franklin St. Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon
