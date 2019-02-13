Robert C. Smith RUTLAND — Robert Charles Smith, 53, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 24, 1965, in Rutland, the son of Robert E. and Marguerite Ann (Johnson) Smith. Mr. Smith grew up in Rutland where he worked for over 30 years in construction, applying stucco. He enjoyed fishing. Survivors include five sons Jamey and Dakota Smith, Chris and Craig Ghio, all of Rutland, Dylan Smith, of Queensbury, New York; his father, of Rutland; three siblings Debora Degenhardt, of Pittsford, Paul and Doug Smith, both of Rutland; two granddaughters; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother July 3, 1996. Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be sent to Jamey Smith, P.O. Box 1651, Rutland, VT 05701.
You are missed by many people and will always be remembered. Rest in peace Bob.
