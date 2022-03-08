Robert C. Wener WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for Robert Campbell Wener, 82, who died Feb. 25, 2022, was held Saturday at United Church of West Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Pete Hults, pastor. The organist was Vaughn Watson. A reception followed at the West Rutland American Legion. Arrangements were by Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
