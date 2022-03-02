Robert C. Wener WEST RUTLAND — Robert Campbell Wener, 82, of West Rutland, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 6, 1939, in Rutland, to Carl and Gertrude (Campbell) Wener. Bob graduated from West Rutland High School in 1957 and in later years, earned a degree in business from Castleton State College. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and served as an aircraft mechanic at Anacostia NAS in Washington, DC, and aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Lake Champlain. He also served in the Vermont National Guard and was a member of the 40th Army Band. His early working years were spent at the Vermont Marble Co., but the majority of them were spent as a manager at Moore Business Forms in Rutland. Bob was a member of American Legion Post 31 in Rutland, the F&M Hiram #101 Masonic Lodge, and the USNTC Bainbridge Association. Among his favorite activities over the years were hunting and fishing, motorcycles, gardening, and a passion for travel. His many trips took him to over 40 countries around the world, his favorite being a tour of China with a visit to the Great Wall. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Faye Humphreys Wener; and his children, daughter Laurie Taylor (Mike), of Cuttingsville, daughter Marney Smyrski (David), of Ira, and his son, Robert Wener (Lisa), of Starksboro. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christine Parry (Adam), of Pittsford, Stacey Godbout (Stephen), of Madbury, New Hampshire, Richard Poro (Emily), of Brandon, Paige Wener (Kevin), of Sudbury, Ethan Wener, of Starksboro, Marissa Smryski (Kyle), of Preston, Connecticut, and Matthew Smyrski (Jaime), of Pittsford; and his great-grandchildren, Brooke, Boe, James, Madison, Leanna, Collin and Gavin. Survivors also include his sister, Judy Crowley (John); his brothers, Carl Wener (Ellen) and Christopher Wener (Christine); and his fur baby, Zack. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the ICU and third floor surgical unit at RRMC for the kind and compassionate care that he received. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the United Church on Chapel Street in West Rutland. The Rev. Pete Hults will officiate. Due to COVID concerns, masks are requested at the church service. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, at RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland, Vermont. Arrangements are by Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home.
