Robert C. "Yogi" Becker SPRINGFIELD — Robert C. “Yogi” Becker, 72, died Jan. 27, 2020, at Hanover Terrace in Hanover, New Hampshire, following an illness. He was born Nov. 19, 1947, in Ludlow, Massachusetts, the son of Harold and Edith (Ericson) Becker, and attended Chicopee High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1981. Mr. Becker was employed as a bus driver for The Current for more than 10 years. Previously, he drove truck for Webster Trucking in Brattleboro. An avid New England sports fan, he enjoyed reading, NASCAR and going to local race tracks. He played Santa Claus for Christmas Trees of Vermont for several years. Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Je-Ann (Masters) Becker; three children, Pamela Ambrose of Springfield, Jason Gravel of Randolph, Jeffrey Stoodley of Bellows Falls; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Springfield Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 39 South St., Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 or www.lbda.org. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.