Robert "Charlie" Adams DOVER — Robert "Charlie" Adams, 80, of Dover, New Hampshire, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Hyder Family Hospice House, after a long illness. Born Dec. 7, 1939, in Burlington, Vermont, he spent his childhood in Brandon, Vermont, where, in the freedom of a small rural town, he learned the joys of sports and the outdoor life, that would remain with him for the rest of his life. A graduate of Deerfield Academy, he earned his bachelor's degree from Williams College and his master's and doctorate degrees from Clark University. His career in education began when he returned to Deerfield as a master for two years. Then in 1967, he joined the Geography Department at the University of New Hampshire. There, for the next 27 years, he taught a variety of courses but principally those in meteorology and climatology. He also served as New Hampshire State Climatologist for many years. Outside of his professional life, he had many interests, but none was more important to him than the companionship of friends with whom he shared those interests. Indeed, of all things in life, he valued friends the most and most cherished of all was his best friend, companion and wife of 47 years, Dr. Patricia Adams, the highly respected and beloved Dover pediatrician who passed away in 2015. “Uncle Charlie” to Justin Davis of Grand Isle, Vermont, and Jed Davis of Essex, Vermont, Charlie was the sister of Suzanne Adams Davis who passed away in 2016. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor and memory of his wife to: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital & Health Foundation, 789 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820 designated for the Patricia C. Adams Endowment Fund for Children's Care.
