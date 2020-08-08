Robert Chester Beattie PERU — Robert Chester Beattie, 104, the last of 17 children, passed away Aug. 5, 2020, at The Village at White River Junction. He was born in Manchester on June 26, 1916, the son of the late William and Lottie Bell Beattie and attended local schools. He married Evelyn Copp in 1928 and lived in Peru and worked as a dairy farmer for many years. He helped install the first ski tow on Bromley Mountain, which was one of the first in Vermont. He also worked as a carpenter for many years. He was a member of the select board for the Town of Peru, the Eastern Star and the Free & Accepted Masons Adoniram Lodge #42 in Manchester for more than 70 years. After retirement he raised Scottish Highland cattle. Robert is survived by his sons, Conrad Beattie and his wife Donah of Williamstown; and Stewart Beattie of Peru; grandchildren, Robert Beattie, Kathy Gingras and her husband Peter, Daniel Beattie all of Williamstown; and Neal Beattie of Manchester; 12 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn. Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at noon in Peru Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Robert’s memory may be made to the Free & Accepted Masons Adoniram Lodge #42 in Manchester, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT. To send the family personal condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home.
