Robert Craig McConnell CLARENDON — Robert C. "Rob" McConnell, of Clarendon, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Rob was born on Jan. 31, 1963, to Robert W. McConnell, of New York City, and Helen R. Haven, of Fair Haven. Rob enjoyed many activities mostly related to the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ghost hunting, astronomy, football, motorcycles, spending time with his two sons (Robert and Michael), and was a very avid animal lover. Rob was also a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers for many years. Rob was employed at the Rutland Herald for over 34 years doing various jobs but predominately worked in the IT department maintaining the network, and in-house tech support for any computer problems that arose. Rob is survived by his two sisters Leanne Hagar, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, and Tina Rabjohns, of North Pole, Alaska; his two sons Robert W. McConnell and Michael C. McConnell, both of Rutland; and his former brother-in-law, Scott Duprey, of Billings, Montana, whom he was close to. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will miss him. He was predeceased by his parents Robert W. McConnell and Helen R. Haven; and his beloved dogs Nicky, Jake, Maggie and Max. Services will be announced when places, dates and times are determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(1) entry
Sorry to hear about your Brother, Tina Your old neighborhood friend Brian Coleman
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.