Robert D. Johnson MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Robert Douglas Johnson, 91, died Dec. 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 3, 1928, in Hastings, Michigan, the son of Raymond and Betty Johnson, and grew up in Chappaqua, New York. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War. Mr. Johnson worked for Mac Truck, then he was self-employed as a business consultant until his retirement. He was an avid West Point football fan. He was a member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. Survivors include two sons William “Bill” Pope and Robert Johnson, both of California; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mr. Johnson was predeceased by a son, George Johnson, in 2009. The celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at a later date in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
