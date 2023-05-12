Robert D. Levins OVERLOOK, PA — Robert Day “Bob” Levins, 91, of Overlook, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence. He was born May 25, 1931 in Utica, NY., a son of the late Robert B. and Irma (Day) Levins. Bob was raised in Rutland, Vermont. He lived most of his life in Vermont, and resided in Pennsylvania since 2004. He was a graduate and salutatorian of the Class of 1949 at Mount St. Joseph Academy, Rutland, VT., and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1953 from St. Michael’s College, Colchester, VT. On September 3, 1994, in the former St. Stephen’s Church, Coal Township, PA., he married Mary Ann Labosky, who survives. Until his retirement, he owned and operated a modular home manufacturing company in Rutland, VT. Bob was an active member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg, PA., where he was a lector and sang in the church choir. He and his wife Mary Ann also volunteered for many years at other churches, helping with picnics and fundraisers. He was a U.S Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War Era. Bob enjoyed sports, and was an avid New England Patriots fan. Survivors, in addition to his wife Mary Ann, include five children, Barry Levins, of Virginia Beach, VA., Steven Levins, of Rocky Hill, CT., Mary Lynn Culver and her husband John, of Rutland, VT., Lauren Levins, South Burlington, VT., and Lisa Mapes and her husband Adam, of St. Albans, VT; twelve grandchildren, Jason, Evan, Lexi, Logan, Shane, Madison, Christopher, Emily, Brynn, Dillon, Victoria and Shaun; a sister, Mary Ann Rapazo, of Jacksonville, IL; three brothers, Harry Levins, of St. Louis, MO., Joe Levins, of Henderson, NV., and John Levins, of Jacksonville, IL; great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion “Sadie” In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Greg Levins, a brother, Tom Levins, and a grandson, Michael Culver. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon Saturday, in Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg, PA., with Rev. Joseph Scanlin, as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. Visitation will be from 11:00 to Noon Saturday in the Parish Center of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mt. St. Joseph Academy, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT. 05701, or Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, 621 W. Center St., Elysburg, PA. 17824. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, PA., is assisting the family with arrangements.
