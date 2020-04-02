Robert E. Alexander RUTLAND — Robert E. Alexander Jr., 54, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born July 24, 1965, the son of Robert Sr. and Marion (Cameron) Alexander. Robert graduated from Mill River Union High School. He married Terrica Stevens in 2008. He was employed by several area companies working in quarries and landscaping, and in past years working with the demolition derby. Robert enjoyed watching TV, spending time with his son and listening to country music. Survivors include his wife of Rutland; two sons, Hunter Alexander of Rutland; and Bryant Monroe of Granville, New York; a daughter, Taina Lemieux of Glens Falls, New York; and a sister, Virginia of Danby; and five nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Kelly Camara. There will be a private burial in the Danby- Scottsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland , VT 05701.
