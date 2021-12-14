Robert E. Barrett Sr. ARGYLE, N.Y. — Robert Edward Barrett Sr., of Argyle, New York, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 12, 2021, surrounded by his family. Robert was born July 13, 1949, to Charles Edward Barrett Sr. and Geraldine (Cobb) Barrett. Robert worked as a mechanic and welder as owner of Barrett's Welding. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He raced for many years at Devil's Bowl Speedway. He loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Marsha (Hadley) Barrett; his three children, Brenda Bourn, of Hampton, New York, Robert Barrett Jr. (Dianna), of West Rutland, Vermont, Edward Barrett, of Fair Haven, Vermont; his grandchildren, Nicole Smith (Walter), James Bourn Jr., Toby Bourn, Robert Winchell, Breauna Barrett, Robert Barrett III, Haley Barrett, Darren Young, Justina Jackson, Ryan Barrett, Michael Barrett, Matea Barrett and Marlee Barrett; two great-granddaughters, Jayda Smith and Paisley Nadeau; two brothers, William Barrett and Charles Barrett Jr.; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Tommy; and five sisters, Elizabeth, Susie, Marylou, Kim and Geraldine. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Foley Cancer Center at 160 Allen St, Rutland, VT 05701 at RRMC. There are no calling hours and a service will be held at a later date. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.