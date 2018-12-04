Robert E. Bartholomew BENSON - Robert Eugene Bartholomew, 71, died Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. He was born Aug. 13, 1947, in Rutland, the son of Frederick and Kathryn (Kehoe) Bartholomew. He grew up in Benson where he worked with his father as a carpenter for many years. He then drove milk truck until he had to retire. Mr. Bartholomew was a member of Benson Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and was a NASCAR and Boston Red Sox fan. Survivors include three sisters Mary Trombley, of Fair Haven, Barbara Gearwar, of Benson, Joan Ramey and husband Jon (who was his caregiver), of Middle Granville, New York; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Lotane, Jan. 4, 2008. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Benson. Memorial contributions may be made to Benson Fish and Game Club. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
