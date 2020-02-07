Robert E. "Bobby" Miller COLCHESTER — Robert E. “Bobby” Miller, 84, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at UVM Medical Center. Calling hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Robert E. Miller Expo Center in Essex Junction. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Expo Center. Private burial will take place in the spring. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, Essex Junction.
