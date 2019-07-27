Robert E. Eaton MENDON — Robert E. Eaton, 90, of Mendon, died July 21, 2019, while at The Gables at East Mountain where he received the support and services he required, by a wonderful staff and group of friends. Prior to that, he resided in his lifelong dream home on Journey’s End Road in Mendon, which he built in 1975. Robert was born June 21, 1929, in Rutland. He wass predeceased by his wife, Lorraine; mother, Gladys (Boutwell) Eaton, and his father, Elmer Eaton; brother, Kenneth Eaton, and sisters Kathryn Greenslet and Carol Wylie. Robert graduated from Rutland High School in 1947. As a freshman in high school, he joined the Otter Ski Patrol at Pico Peak. This began a long-devoted commitment to the Patrol Team that skied the slopes and cared for the injured. In the process, he introduced the joy of skiing to his family. After high school, Robert attended Rutland Business School and then quickly launched his career in 1948 as a lineman for the New England Telephone and Telegraph Co. This began a four-decade career in various roles at NETT from lineman to salesman to district management and public relations. In addition, Robert enlisted in the National Guard in 1948 and was honorably discharged in 1950 as a Corporal from HQ Company 1st Battalion 172nd Infantry, Rutland. In 1951, Robert married his high school sweetheart, Lorraine Bleickhardt. Throughout his career, he was active in the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Elks Club, United Way, Trinity Episcopal Church, Vermont State Fair, Rutland Savings Bank Board of Directors and local blood drives. Post career, he was an active justice of the peace for the town of Mendon. Robert’s passions during retirement included being a grandfather to his two grandchildren, skiing all over the world with family and friends, motorcycle riding with friends, woodworking, gardening and reading. He was often riding his motorcycle across the country to visit his daughters in New Mexico and Oregon. He is survived by his sister, Helen Zecher, of Syracuse, NY; four children Linda Eaton and husband Scott Palmer, of Eugene, OR, Carol Eaton, of Shrewsbury, Leslie Eaton, of Santa Fe, NM, and David Eaton and wife Carol, of Westminster, CO; and two grandchildren Robert Eaton, of Bend, OR, and Connor Eaton and wife Hannah, of Seattle, WA. A private memorial service was held. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gables Sunshine Fund, (which recognizes the wonderful staff who provides care to its residents), 1 Gables Place, Rutland, VT, 05701; or the United Way of Rutland County, 88 Park St., Rutland, VT 05701. The family of Robert thanks our longtime friend, Sondra, Dr. Peter Hogenkamp and the many organizations that assisted, especially the excellent staff at The Gables and Dawn & Team at BAYADA Hospice in Rutland. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.