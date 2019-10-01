Robert E. Fucci RUTLAND — Robert E. Fucci, 79, of Rutland, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends and his sister, Barbara, at his side. He was born in Rutland Dec. 9, 1939, the son of Ralph and Grace (Wetmore) Fucci. Robert was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 1957. He married his high school sweetheart, Yvonne (Magee) Fucci. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. He and Yvonne played thousands of rounds at Rutland Country Club. Mr. Fucci was employed as a Master Electrician and was facility manager of Tambrands Inc. until the company closed. Surviving are his wife of over 60 years, Yvonne, of Rutland; his son, Jeffery Fucci, of Williston, and his family Dave Chien, Lia and Matthew; his sister, Barbara Fucci Guertin; his in-laws Roy and Marilyn Magee, and John and Susan McNulla; several nieces and nephews; a special nephew, John; aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, William Fucci; his in-laws Fremont and Nancy Magee; his sister, Betty; brother-in-law Richard Guertin and brother-in-law Peter Holbrook. Per his wishes, there are no visiting hours or funeral services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to The Open Door Mission, Park Street, Rutland, VT 05701.
