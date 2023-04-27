Robert E. Knox SPRINGFIELD — Robert E. Knox, 95, of Springfield, VT passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 10, 2023. He was born January 10, 1928, in Rutland, VT, son of Edward and Bernice (Peryer) Knox. Bob was lovingly raised by the Spaulding family (parents Beatrice & Perley, siblings Donald (Chip), Roger, Ralph (Bug) and Mary (Sis) of Pomfret, VT. Bob graduated from Vermont Technical School (Aggie School in Randolph, VT) in 1944. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Saipan & USS Ranger during WWII. After his service, he married Marion Burton and settled in Springfield, VT where they raised five children. Bob and Marion recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in December 2022. Bob worked for JM Giddings and then was a devoted, long-time employee at Fellows Gear Shaper Corporation for over 30 years, until his retirement. Bob had side businesses to support his growing family, where he painted houses and sold trailers & camping equipment with brother-in-law Bob Jones (Bobs’ Trailer Sales). Bob was active in the Springfield community, where he was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Elks Club, Hitormiss Club and Masons. Bob loved to deer hunt at his camp in Pomfret with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting ginseng in the Vermont woods. Bob was famous for his sense of humor, optimistic and friendly disposition. He had made many, many friends and acquaintances over the years. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his son Kenneth, his three brothers Arthur, Carl and Edward (Butch)Knox. Granddaughter Caren Fry. Surviving in addition to his wife Marion are his sons Wayne (Carol), Michael (Debbie), John (Mimi) and Tim, daughter Karen Ring. He has seven Grandchildren and several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. A remembrance of life will be held on Saturday May 20, 2023 at the Springfield VFW from 1:00-5:00pm. For those who wish to make gifts in Bob’s memory, they can be made to The American Precision Museum, 196 Main St, Windsor, VT 05089. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
