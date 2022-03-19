Robert E. Martel Jr. MARIETTA, Ga. — Robert Edward Martel Jr. was born on Sept. 5, 1969, to Judith and Robert Martel. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1987. He received an Associate degree in Civil Engineering from Vermont Technical College, a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Castleton University and an MBA from Clarkson University. He married the love of his life, Jennifer Kinsman, in December of 1998. He was a devoted son, husband, father, and beloved by his friends. Bob's passion was his family. He enjoyed watching both of his boys play baseball. He served as the treasurer at Oregon Park for several years. He was an avid sports fan cheering on the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins. Bob also enjoyed cooking and gourmet food. He was passionate about fine wine and bourbon. Bob enjoyed a successful career at Manhattan Associates for nearly 20 years. Most recently, he worked in robotics as the head of Partners and Alliances at 6 River Systems. Bob was predeceased by his mother, Judith; and a daughter, Mary Irene. He is survived by his father, Robert E. Martel Sr.; loving wife, Jennifer Martel; children, Brady and Henry; sister, Rebecca Evegan; and extended family. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 20, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church St., Marietta, Georgia. A funeral will be held Monday, March 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St., Marietta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an education fund for Brady and Henry at Edward Jones, c/o Reed Wilcox, 128 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701.
