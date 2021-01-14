Robert E. McConnell rites CLARENDON — The funeral service for Robert E. McConnell, 80, who died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, was held Wednesday at Christ the King Church. The Rev. Steven R. Marchand officiated. The organist was William Gower Johnson and Olivia Boughton was vocalist. Bearers were Stephen, James, Kevin and Daniel McConnell. A prayer service took place Tuesday at Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, St. Jude's Research Hospital, Make a Wish Foundation, Boystown, Paralyzed Veterans of America and Vermont Catholic Charities.
