Robert E. Parker Jr. PROCTOR — Robert E. "Bob" Parker Jr., 61, of Proctor died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, from complications of cancer. Bob was born July 6, 1959, in Rutland, the son of Robert Sr. and Dorothea (Breed) Parker. He grew up in Pittsford, graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, and attended Vermont Technical College, graduating with a degree in Architectural Drafting. Bob married Gerri Germond on March 19, 1983. He was employed as an architectural draftsman for Roaring Brook Constructors. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, listening to music and spending time with family. He was an active supporter of the Proctor school music program, Proctor youth athletics, and ran the Proctor Youth Soccer Program for a number of years. Survivors include his wife, Gerri Parker; daughter, Amy Parker Manfredi of Rutland; son, Samuel Parker, and daughter-in-law, Meg Branson, of Brewer, Maine; brother, David Parker of Chittenden; sisters, Patricia Parker Carter of Pittsford and Catherine Winter of Saco, Maine; grandchildren, Rozzlynn and Catalina Manfredi; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents and sister, Marie Parker of Kula, Hawaii. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Full services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Barnard Funeral Home, 3186 Route 7, Pittsford, Vermont.
