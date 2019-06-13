Robert E. Pelletier SPRINGFIELD — Robert E. Pelletier, 75, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Springfield Hospital. He was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Springfield, the son of Elwin C. and Gwendolyn (Lashua) Pelletier. He graduated in 1961 from Springfield High School. Mr. Pelletier served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968 in Vietnam. On Feb. 24, 1973, he married Mary LaFrancis in Springfield. He was employed with Springfield Fire Department from 1969 to 1999, retiring as deputy chief. Mr. Pelletier was a lifetime member of Robert L. Johnson VFW Post 771 in Springfield. Survivors include his wife, of Springfield. At his request, there will be no services. Private burial will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Family Center, 365 Summer St., Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.