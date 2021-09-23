Robert E. Pockett PROCTOR — Robert E. Pockett, 91, of Proctor, died Monday evening, Sept. 20, 2021, at his residence in Proctor. He was born on Oct. 28, 1929, in Proctor, the son of Earl and Norma (May) Pockett. Mr. Pockett graduated from the Proctor High School in 1949 and enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War with the 4th Signal Battalion. He was honorably discharged in 1952. He established and operated Pockett Marble and Gifts in 1958 until his son took over operations in 1984. Mr. Pockett was a member of the St. Dominic Church, American Legion, Veteran of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans. Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Allen and son-in-law Timothy Allen, of Macon, Georgia; a sister, Margaret Nassau and brother-in-law Charlie Nassau, of Proctor, Vermont; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Lillian I. Pockett, on Dec. 21, 2008; a son, Larry Pockett, in 1999; two brothers, Francis Pockett in 1988 and Kenneth J. Pockett in 2018. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the St. Dominic Church in Proctor. Burial with military honors will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Proctor, Vermont. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
