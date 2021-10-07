Robert E. Pockett PROCTOR — The funeral service for Robert E. Pockett, 91, who died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, was held Thursday, Sept. 30, at St. Dominic Church in Proctor. The Rev. Steven Scarmozzino officiated. The organist was Angela Lundrigan and vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Bearers were Kenny and Travis Nassau, Robert, Hunter, Fischer, John and Kyle Pockett. Burial with military honors followed in Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
