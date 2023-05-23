Robert E. Upson PROCTOR — Robert E. Upson, 68, of Proctor died unexpectedly on Thursday May 18, 2023 at his home. Bob was born on September 23, 1954 in Seymour, CT, the son of Bennett and Ruth (Weaver) Upson. The family later moved to Manchester, VT where he attended Burr and Burton, then graduated from Hesser College in Maine with a degree in business. Bob married Jennifer Brown on July 16, 1977, and together they had two sons and made their home in Proctor. He enjoyed the game of golf and was a member of Proctor Pittsford Country Club for many years. Like his father before him, he also enjoyed bird hunting and raised many English Springer Spaniels over the years. He was always ready to entertain with a good dog or golf anecdote. Bob is survived by his wife Jennifer; son Edward Upson, his wife Tristan, their daughter Eliza of Grantham NH, and son Josh Upson and his wife Jenna of Detroit MI. The family is planning a celebration of Bob’s life for this fall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society at 765 Stevens Rd. Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
