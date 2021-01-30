Robert Eastman Eddy RUTLAND — Robert Eastman Eddy, formerly of Rutland, died on Jan. 25, 2021, at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, of COVID-19. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Robert was born in Rutland, Vermont, March 18, 1941. His father was John E. "Jack" Eddy and his mother, Pauline Edna Ryan-Eddy, both of Rutland. His paternal grandparents were Ezekiel Eddy, owner-manager of the Eddy Ice Co. and the Brock House, and Helen (nee) Collins, originally of Hemingford, Quebec, and Leah Ryan, originally of Chittenden, Vermont. Robert is survived by six brothers and sisters, John J. Eddy of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Ann Eddy-Cotrupi of Burnt Hills, New York; Richard E. Eddy of Windsor Locks, Connecticut; James F. Eddy of Portland, Maine; Mary Jane Eddy-Smith of The Villages, Florida; and Paula Eddy-DeMarco of Cohoes, New York. Robert is remembered as a most kind, imaginative and enjoyable friend and as one greatly loved by his family A memorial service is planned for Rutland in the late spring or summer. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
