Robert Edward Bowen KILLINGTON — Robert Edward Bowen, 75, passed away on Oct. 10, 2019 at his home in Killington, VT with his family by his side. He was born to Helen (Liljenoth) and Ernest Bowen on March 19, 1944 in Rochester, VT. A 1962 graduate of Rutland High School, he served in the United States Army and then the 2nd Army reserves. He married Donna Gifford on August 10, 1968. Mr. Bowen worked for his family excavation business and later owned and operated his own excavation business. Most recently he worked for the Town of Killington Highway Department. He is survived by his wife Donna (Gifford) Bowen of Killington; son Ricky (Claudia) Bowen of Killington; and daughter Vicky Carter, grandson Robert Carter, and granddaughter Briley Carter, all of Texas. He is also survived by brothers Charles (Betsy) Bowen of Whitehall, NY, Jack (Bonnie) Bowen of West Rutland, VT, Gary (Ann) Bowen of Castleton, VT and Florida, Allen (Aloonsri) Bowen of Charlotte, NC, Michael Bowen of Middletown Springs, VT, Scott (Patty) Bowen of Rutland, VT; his sisters Patricia Phinney of Munson, MA, Lois (Eugene) Noble of Mechanicville, NY, Debbie (Mark) Rusken of West Rutland, VT, Linette Phelps of Pittsford, VT, Ginny (Ray) Hamel of Las Vegas, NV, Edna LaPerle of Leicester, VT, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and twin brother Richard Bowen. Bob was a member of the Mason (Rural Lodge #29) in Rochester, VT, the American Legion Post #31 in Rutland, VT, and the VFW Post #648 in Rutland, VT. Bob enjoyed reading westerns and loved dancing and country music. Family and friends are invited to share a celebration of Bob’s life at the American Legion on 871 Pleasant St. in West Rutland on Oct. 20 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Bob’s memory can be made to: the Killington Kupboard, C/O Sherburne United Church of Christ (C/O Nan Salamon), P.O. Box 359, Killington, VT 05751. The Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock is assisting the family. An on line guest book can be found at cabotfh.com
