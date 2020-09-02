Robert Edward Morrill NAPLES, Fla. — With heavy hearts we announce the death of Robert Edward Morrill of Naples, Florida, who passed away on June 27, 2020, at the age of 73. He was born in Springfield, Vermont, on March 12, 1947, the son of Edward G. Morrill and Judith M. (Rash) Morrill. He grew up in Ludlow, Vermont, and attended Black River High School and Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, Vermont, from which he graduated in 1965. He attended Bentley College in Boston, Massachusetts. He enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1967 and was assigned to Westover Air Force Base in Massachusetts as an Administrative Specialist of the Strategic Air Command Unit. In August 1974, he married Patty Line in Rindge, New Hampshire, and together, they owned and operated All Natural Selections Food Market and Deli in Concord, New Hampshire. He moved to Naples, Florida, where he spent some time as a private chef. Over the next 35-plus years, he developed and operated a successful landscape and property management business. He enjoyed spending time with his Dalmatian, Rosie, cooking and entertaining friends, music and traveling, but his true love was gardening; he especially favored his beautiful orchids. Robert is survived by his mother, Judith (Morrill) Billings of Ludlow, Vermont; one sister, Susan Gagnon with husband Norman of Ludlow, and one brother, Kevin Morrill of Ludlow; two nephews, Norman Gagnon II, his two children, James and Olivia, of Stoney Creek, Canada, and Sean Gagnon with wife Bonnie and family of Chester, Vermont, their 11 children, Shawna, Jordan, Alyssa, Kaylynn, Tyler, McKenna, Glorianna, Ethan, Rylan, David with wife Laura stationed at USAF Base in England, Christopher with wife Casey and daughter Harper stationed at USAF Base in Nevada. He also leaves an aunt, uncle, many cousins and a circle of close friends and many colleagues who miss him. He was predeceased by his father, Edward George Morrill, in 1980; a brother, David Alex Morrill, in 1990; and a sister, Patricia Ann Morrill, in 2015. Graveside services and interment with military honors will take place at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery, Ludlow Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
