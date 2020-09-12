Robert Edward Raftery PITTSFORD — Robert Edward Raftery, 73, died Aug. 26, 2020, at Mountain View Health Care Center, He was born May 24, 1947, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of James and Mary Raftery. Mr. Raftery was a U.S. Air Force veteran. The memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home.
