Robert "Scott" Emerich DANBY — Robert "Scott" Emerich, age 66, formerly of Loudonville, New York, residing in Danby, Vermont, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a long battle with brain cancer. Son of the late Robert W. and Merilyn Emerich, of Loudonville, New York, and grandson of the late Ronald and Marjorie Lodge, of Albany, New York, and the late Walter G. and Edna Spencer Emerich, of Loudonville, New York, he was known to his friends as Scott. He graduated The Milne School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Utica College of Syracuse University and his A.A.S. Construction Technology degree from Hudson Valley Community College. He worked for Turner Construction Co., Dorset Builders Inc., John A. Russell Construction Service, Rutland, Vermont, and was sole proprietor of Emerich Enterprises. He was a third-generation lifetime member of Bethlehem Grange 137 (New York), and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Albany, New York. Scott's wit and humor made you pause and re-think while in conversation with him. He loved his family dearly, as they did him. Quiet, with a private nature, he was a skilled craftsman. He enjoyed making homemade maple syrup, hunting, fishing, boating and spending time at his and his family's camps in New York's Adirondack Mountains. He worked well with his hands and creative mind to build, modify or repair most anything. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his son, Joshua Emerich, Rutland, Vermont; sisters, Deborah Blanken and Dianne Tiedemann; nieces, Samantha Blanken and Katie Tiedemann, and nephew, Michael Tiedemann. No local services are planned. A private family graveside ceremony and burial will take place at a later date. He will be laid to rest in Albany Rural Cemetery, Albany, New York. Memorial contributions can be made to Bethlehem Grange 137, P.O. Box 42, Selkirk, NY 12158. Condolences may be expressed at www.millerandketchamfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.