Robert F. Dunn RUTLAND TOWN — Robert F. "Bob" Dunn, 78, of Rutland Town, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, surrounded by his family, after a short illness. He was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Frank Dunn and Margaret (Blackie) Dunn. After high school, Robert joined the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the USS Canberra while traveling the world for over three years. After the Navy, he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for more than 40 years where he was fondly referred to as “Machine Gun Dunn” for his speedy way of sorting mail. He retired in 2000. While Robert loved his "five girls" very much, he also enjoyed playing poker, fireworks, the beach and ocean, fishing, metal detecting, eating sweets (most notably Tastykakes), feeding the birds, reading, watching his favorite TV shows and movies, and taking care of his home and lawn. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue (Harvey) Dunn, of 55 years; and his beloved girls Debbie Dunn of Tarpon Springs, FL, Lori Alderman and significant other John Fiske of Rutland Town, Shana Falivena and husband Larry of Apex, NC, Leslie Gandin and husband Chris of Mendon; six grandchildren Madison and Riley Alderman and wife Jazmin, Quinlan and Piersen Falivena, Brycen and Brinley Gandin; nephews Kevin Goddard and wife Rebecca and their two children Jimmy and George Goddard. Robert had a special place in his heart for his niece, Jennie Goddard and husband Eric Rosenberg and their children Matt, Maggie and Will of Needham, MA. Robert was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Goldenbaum, in 2011. The family would like to thank the Rutland Regional Medical Center Emergency Department, Rutland Regional Ambulance Service with a special thank you to paramedic Mike Horner, DHMC ICU staff and Dr. Bjoern Suckow. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Those who wish to remember Bob in a special way may contribute in his memory to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to the ALS Association, 1275 K St., NVV-Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005, in honor of his son-in-law, Larry Falivena. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
