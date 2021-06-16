Robert F. MacMurray rites CLARENDON — The memorial service for Robert Francis MacMurray, 78, who died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, was held Monday, June 14, at Calvary Bible Church in Rutland. Pastor Seth Pankratz officiated. Eulogies were offered by Pastor David Lind, Pastor Glenn Woods, Sara LaFountain and Shawn MacMurray. Guitarist was Pastor Glenn Woods accompanied by vocalists Wanda Woods and Kendra Dougherty. A reception followed in the church Fellowship Hall. Burial will be at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. https://alz.org/ Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.