Robert F. MacMurray CLARENDON — Robert Francis MacMurray, 78, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Burlington Health and Rehab Center, following a long illness. He was born July 2, 1942, in Shushan, New York, the son of Lester and Alice (Pinkerton) MacMurray. He married Marlene Barker June 19, 1971, in East Wallingford. Mr. MacMurray worked in the General Electric Co. Maintenance Department until his retirement in 2002. Then he was employed as a custodian at Mill River Union High School and Heritage Family Credit Union. He was a member of Calvary Bible Church. He enjoyed camping trips, fishing, NASCAR, bingo and scratch-off tickets. Survivors include his wife of Clarendon; a daughter, Sara LaFountain of Rutland; a son, Shawn MacMurray of Wallingford; four siblings, Lester MacMurray of Hudson Falls, New York, Rita Hansen of Rutland, Sharon Bolster of Arlington, Joan Wescott of Missouri; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mr. MacMurry was predeceased by a brother, John MacMurray. Calling hours are from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, at Calvary Bible Church in Rutland, followed by a reception. Burial will be at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. https://alz.org/
