Robert Fitzgerald ALBUQUERQUE, NM — Robert passed away on July 24th at Lovelace hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with loved ones by his side at the age of 42. Robert was born on May 30th 1981 in Rutland Vermont. He graduated from Mill River Union High School in 1999.He did maintenance and car repair work. Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing and riding 4 wheelers. He was survived by his wife, Jodie and 2 step daughters Brianna and Karley Naylor, son Robert Fitzgerald the third of California, mother Marlene and stepfather, Steven Bruno of Florida, sister Jacqueline Gaines of Rutland many aunts and uncles and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at the VFW on Wales Street, Rutland, Vermont on September 23rd from 1 to 5.
