Robert Francis Campbell NORTH CLARENDON — Robert Francis Campbell, 67, of North Clarendon died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. He was born March 28, 1953, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of John and Ann Campbell. In 1972, Bob graduated from Rockville High School in Vernon, Connecticut, where he was an outstanding athlete excelling in soccer, pole vault and javelin. Bob was inducted into the RHS Hall of Fame in 2016 for his athletic talent. After high school, Bob attended Manchester Community College and Southern Connecticut State University. He graduated from the College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Vermont, in 1999 with an Associate degree in Business. For the last 30 years, Bob owned and operated his own business, Bob Campbell Home Improvements. He had many satisfied, return customers who loved him for his innovative, creative and money-saving solutions to building problems and construction. Bob had many interests and hobbies. Drumming was one of his passions. He loved being part of the band Misguided Angels, as well as drumming on Sunday mornings at The Brick Church in Clarendon, Vermont, where he was a longtime, devoted member. As an adult, Bob earned a Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do. Bob was an avid fly fisherman who loved to get out on the rivers and streams and cast until the sun set. Bob lived a very healthy, spiritual lifestyle, participating in yoga classes weekly and continually exploring spiritual growth. But most of all, Bob was a family man. He coached his daughter Brynn's soccer teams throughout her elementary years and spent many hours with her in the yard playing soccer. Survivors include his mother, Ann Campbell of Missouri City, Texas; his oldest brother, John Campbell of Conway, South Carolina, his younger brother, Steve Campbell (Linda) of Vernon, Connecticut, his younger sister, Debbie O’Mahoney (John) of Missouri City, Texas; his stepson, Jason Levins of Brooklyn, New York; his daughter, Brynn Kibbe and husband Ian of Chester, Vermont; two grandchildren, Maria and Frankie Kibbe; and ex-wife and friend, Nancy Nucci of Venice, Florida; aunts and uncles, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, John; and brother, Michael Campbell (Ruth). Church service at The Brick Church in Clarendon, Vermont, and graveside service in Vernon, Connecticut, will be postponed until July 2021. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to are encouraged to make a donation in Bob's name to The Brick Church in Clarendon, Vermont.
(1) entry
Sending prayers and blessings. Going to miss you, Bob ❤️
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.