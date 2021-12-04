Robert Franzoni CASTLETON — Robert Franzoni, 75, of Castleton, Vermont, passed away on Dec. 1 2021, at the Rutland hospital, following a short illness, with his family by his side. He was born in Burlington, Vermont, March 18,1946, to the late Bob and Janet Franzoni, and graduated from Rutland High School and Castleton University. Following his marriage to Debby Arnold, the couple made the Upper Valley home, living in Norwich for 38 years. They retired to Lake Bomoseen in 2017. Bob taught business courses at Thetford Academy before opening his own business, Video Transfer of Vermont, in Norwich. He ended his working career as executive director of CATV in White River Junction. However, he spent his retirement summers employed at several historic sites, particularly the Hubbardton Battlefield in Hubbardton, Vermont. He loved history, chocolate and all teams Boston, especially the Red Sox. He believed in the power of community and the power of people working together. Bob served as president of the Lake Bomoseen Association, in addition to volunteering at the Rutland hospital and the Castleton Library. He was a member of the Castleton Planning Board and transported animals for the Homeward Bound Humane Society. Bob is survived by Debby, his wife of 50 years; their son, Alec and his wife, Amanda; his brother, David and his wife, Nancy, and their son, Hudson; and his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Dan and Pat Onion and Kip and Joanne Arnold, and their amazing children and grandchildren. His gentle, kind ways and quick humor will be missed by all. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Castleton Federated Church, followed by luncheon in the church social room from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to his doctors, and to the 5th floor nurses and staff of the Rutland hospital and to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lund (an adoption and much more, non-profit), 50 Joy Drive, South Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
