Robert Freeman RALEIGH, NC — Robert Alexander (Bob) Freeman, age 89, went to his heavenly home on August 21, 2022. Bob was an educator, coach and lifelong athlete who cultivated a love of physical fitness and sports in hundreds of students during his teaching career from 1963 to 1995. He was born in Joliet, IL on February 15, 1933, the cherished son of Alexander and Gertrude Freeman. As a boy, he participated in every sport he could squeeze into his days. After school, he and his friends would don football gear and ride their bikes to a nearby park where they enjoyed unsupervised matches. No coaches or helicopter parents needed! Bob graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, CT (class of 1955) after serving a tour with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. In 1958, he met and married Jean Farnum of Athol, MA. Their 63 year marriage has been an example of love, perseverance, and faith. With Jean’s encouragement, Bob sought a Master’s degree in Physical Education, graduating in 1963 from Springfield College (MA). He started his career at Lancaster Country Day School (PA), moving on to Jacksonville Episcopal High School (FL). His favorite role was being Athletic Director, PE teacher and coach of multiple sports at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, VT. Bob thoroughly enjoyed spending his retirement years on Cape Cod, in Lakeland Florida and most recently in Raleigh, NC. Bob was a talented woodworker who built furniture, and designed and helped build his dream house in Chester, VT. Later in retirement, he became an accomplished bass relief wood carver. In athletics, Bob’s greatest passion was playing and coaching basketball. What he lacked in height, he made up for in speed and agility, earning him the college nickname of “Grease”.He was an avid tennis player from his youth to his 87th year. His retirement activities also included biking, most recently he enjoyed riding his electric bike along the river trails. He also enjoyed traveling and loved to spend time with his family and friends. Bob was quietly proud of his three daughters: Betsy Chapin (Tom), Diane Hammond and Susan Halloran (Michael). He will be deeply missed by his wife Jean, his daughters and his grandchildren: Ashley Poston (Max), Zachary Chapin, Taylor Hammond, Madelyn Spirkoski (Stefan), Liam Finn Halloran, and Rohan Halloran. His two great grandchildren, Wells and Reese Poston, loved their “G-Peeps”. There will be a memorial service honoring Bob at a future date. In his memory, donations may be made to Transitions Life Care (Hospice) in Raleigh, NC or to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
