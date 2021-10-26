Robert G. Bulley MARCY, N.Y. — Robert G. Bulley, 65, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare. Bob was born on July 26, 1956, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of the late George and Ramona (West) Bulley. He was educated in Wallingford schools. On Aug. 23, 1980, Bob married Carolyn Naaktgeboren in East Arlington, Vermont, a union of 41 years. He owned and operated a farm in Marcy, New York. Surviving besides his wife, Carolyn, are his children, Nathan Bulley and Ty Bulley; sisters, Barb, Pat and Lori, and brother, David. He also leaves cherished brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, daughter-in-law, Michelle, and granddaughter, Lexi. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. A good man who loved farming and family, honor Bob by staying healthy and be happy. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Bob’s name may be made to Kids Hunting Foundation (www.kidshuntingfoundation.com). Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica, New York. Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
